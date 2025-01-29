Happy Wednesday, South Florida!

What a beautiful start to the work week and gorgeous end to the month of January! The last few days have been picture perfect across South Florida as we finally got a break from the miserable mist and the gloomy days we experienced last week. Yesterday we saw plenty of sunshine across South Florida and experienced very comfortable conditions all day long. This morning was no different. Many South Florida spots were comfortably cool in the mid to low 60s while some areas once again dropped into the 50s. Some areas this morning also woke up to fog but all of South Florida enjoyed mostly clear skies, making for a beautiful sunrise.

Today will be a lot like what we experienced the last two days – perfection. After starting off with very nice conditions, South Florida can expect plenty of sunshine to go around today, as our wind pattern begins to veer out of the northeast. This means a few passing clouds will be possible later in the day. Afternoon high temperatures will reach into the mid/upper 70s to near 80° again while our humidity levels remain very comfortable. And after a beautiful day, South Florida can expect very pleasant conditions this evening.

Looking ahead, the beautiful conditions continue across the region. Overnight and morning low temperatures will remain in the upper 50s to 60s while our afternoon high temperatures reach near 80° through Thursday. And even with the wind off the water, humidity levels should still remain rather comfortable as we go about the work week. By the end of the work week, high pressure will shift farther offshore and cause our wind pattern to veer out of the Southeast and become breezy. This will bring milder temperatures by Friday morning where morning temperatures will be back in the upper 60s. The breeze will hold temperatures from warming past the low 80s. The weekend will also usher in warmer and more muggy conditions as a weakening front slides south across the state. Unfortunately it looks like the front stalls before reaching South Florida.

Have a wonderful day!

