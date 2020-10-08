Dry Days Continue, Plus Tracking Delta

Dry Days Continue

An area of high pressure over the western Atlantic will dominate the weather pattern across South Florida for today as drier air remains in place. The winds will not be as breezy off the ocean, but an isolated shower possible. Temperatures will be slightly above normal with lows in the upper upper 70’s and highs near 90 degrees. (Average low: 75, Average high: 87)

By the weekend as Delta continues to move into the Mississippi and Ohio River Valley, high pressure weakens and winds turn out of the south. This will allow for more moisture to move in from the Caribbean to increase our rain chances. Scattered showers and storms possible through early next week.

DAY PLANNER- Bright sunshine with winds not as strong off the ocean. A stray shower possible with highs near 90 degrees. Mostly dry conditions continue! @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/rfAi2IBVCT — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 8, 2020

Tracking Delta

Delta is traveling through warm waters in the 80’s where it is forecast to strengthen back to a major hurricane. However, as it gets closer to making landfall across Louisiana Friday night, it could weaken slightly. This is due to water temperatures running in the upper 70’s. However, it will still be a strong Category 2 hurricane and the impacts remain the same for areas that have already been hit hard. The track is similar to Hurricane Laura.

5 A.M. Advisory: Hurricane #Delta is moving NW over the Gulf of Mexico. Hurricane conditions and life-threatening storm surge is expected to begin along portions of the northern Gulf Coast on Friday. #7weather #tropicalwx pic.twitter.com/1GQ2qkcJMB — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 8, 2020

Hurricane conditions and life-threatening storm surge expected to reach portions of the northern Gulf coast on Friday. Plenty of heavy rainfall likely with flash and minor river flooding possible.

Hurricane #Delta could produce significant flooding the central Gulf Coast into the lower Mississippi Valley. As it moves further inland, heavy rainfall will develop in the Ohio Valley and Mid Atlantic. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/BXnfZmVMZ2 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 8, 2020

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7