We have Henri to the East in the Atlantic and Grace moving through the Yucatan Peninsula with a slot of drier air filtering into South Florida. This will maintain a low rain chance in the forecast through Saturday. Outside of an isolated shower, the weather look pretty quiet across South Florida with plenty of heat to go around in the afternoons.

WATER VAPOR- High pressure across the region with a dry airmass across South will help limit shower and storm coverage today. Better chance for showers and isolated storms over the interior and West coast this afternoon and evening. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/VrqYksJgGs — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 19, 2021

Today in the Tropics: Tracking 2 Systems

Grace made landfall South of Tulum, Mexico this morning. Strong winds and dangerous storm surge spreading onshore. On the forecast track, it will move into the Gulf of Mexico late tonight into Friday morning. Grace promises to weaken as it crosses the Yucatan, but re-intensification is likely when the center reaches the Gulf of Mexico.

UPDATE- #Grace makes landfall along the Eastern Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico near Tulum around 5:45 am. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/Nx33rLiCNy — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 19, 2021

THURSDAY 8 A.M. ADVISORY: Hurricane #Grace continues to push inland across the Yucatan Peninsula. Strong winds and heavy rain will persist over the area today. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/EVT5Xf4kwk — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 19, 2021

Henri is forecast to become a hurricane over the Western Atlantic and the Northeastern United States should monitor its progress. The center of Henri is forecast to remain well offshore the East coast of the United States over the next couple of days, but could approach New England on Sunday. Rough surf and dangerous rips currents expected along the Eastern Seaboard.

THURSDAY 5 A.M. ADVISORY & CONE: Tropical Storm Henri is expected to become a hurricane by tomorrow. They may be seeing impacts in the Northeast early next week. #7weather #tropicalwx pic.twitter.com/tGfMfs0FqD — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 19, 2021

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7