We have tons of dry air in place this Thursday keeping the air stable. Therefore, look for plenty of sunshine and average temperatures in the upper 80’s in the afternoon. Low humidity values will make conditions feel pleasant. By Friday, most of the models show winds will turn out of the south-southwest ahead of a weak cold front. This will help temperatures to climb near 90 degrees in the afternoon, but also increase the cloud cover and possibility of seeing isolated showers.

Over the weekend, we will leave a slight chance of showers along a building beach breeze. Look for the wind to get gusty with marine hazards most of next week.

Dry air is filtering into South Florida. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/ywRnHKHDly — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) April 26, 2018

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7