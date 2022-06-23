Today is the driest day out of the entire week, so enjoy the quiet conditions.
As we look ahead to the weekend, a front is set to stall around North Florida trapping moisture over the region. This will set the stage for a stormy stretch starting Sunday. It seems like heavy rainfall will be possible and flooding could be the biggest worry. The pattern stays unsettled through next week.
Tropics Update
Today in the tropics we are watching a tropical wave that has moved off the coast of Africa for development. It is forecast to battle dry air and Saharan Dust for a few days before reaching an area more favorable for growth. Right now, the National Hurricane Center is giving it a low chance to form during the next 5 days.
Long range models are hinting at a possible low spinning up in the Western Caribbean Sea a week from now.
Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7