Distant high pressure located around the Southeast United States should keep winds breezy and out of the East-Northeast with plenty of dry air in place. By Thursday, winds switch completely off the ocean to help the humidity and rain chances slowly rise. Therefore, spotty showers return to the forecast. Temperatures in the meantime will be near-average with highs in the upper 80’s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 70’s.

WHAT TO EXPECT- Dry conditions stick around through midweek. There is only a small chance of seeing an isolated shower mainly for the Florida Keys. Spotty showers return on the breeze by Thursday and hold for the weekend as another front approaches. #flwx pic.twitter.com/SbduAt7XOl — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 28, 2021

Today in the Tropics

Sam is once again a Category 4 hurricane and continuing to move slowly toward the Northwest. Some fluctuations in intensity are expected during the next couple of days, but Sam is going to remain a major hurricane through late this week.

TUESDAY 5 AM ADVISORY- Air Force Hurricane Hunters find that #Sam has strengthened. It is a Category 4 hurricane once again with max winds at 130 mph. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/XvMSp7bRFb — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 28, 2021

On the forecast track, Sam is expected to increase in forward speed beginning on Thursday followed by a turn toward the North on Friday. It will pass well to the Northeast of the Northern Leeward Islands on Wednesday and Thursday. It is no threat to land areas as a front pushes off the Eastern seaboard.

Swells from Sam will bring high surf to the East Coast of the U.S. by this weekend.

TUESDAY 5 AM FORECAST CONE- #Sam will pass well to the NE of the Northern Leeward Islands on Wednesday & Thursday. Also, it should be well E of Bermuda over the weekend. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/VmGlIM22qC — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 28, 2021

