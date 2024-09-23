The weekend was bright and mostly dry and we can expect to see more of the same through Tuesday. Look for highs to be slightly above average in the low 90’s.

By mid to late week, rain chances will be on the rise and related to a disturbance currently located in the Caribbean. However, how much wind and rain will depend on the evolution of this area.

The chance has grown and this broad low pressure area (Invest 97L) is highly likely to form into a Tropical Depression or Storm in the next two days.

Computer models are showing that it will travel between high pressure moving into the Western Atlantic and front across the middle part of the country. Therefore, taking it into either the Big Bend area or North-Central Florida.

Impacts for South Florida will depend on track and intensity of this system. Right now, most models keep it West of South Florida with moisture increasing. The European models calls for more rain starting Wednesday, while the GFS is forecasting less rain.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7