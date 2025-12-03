A weak front is crossing through this Wednesday afternoon but will usher in very little in the way of weather changes.

Expect overnight lows to generally drop by just a few degrees compared to this morning while highs will remain just about the same for the rest of this week. Humidity levels will dip down also very slightly.

Behind this front will be a continuous series of storm systems and fronts, which will first be focused to our north and away from South Florida. This will aid in sunshine and likely dry conditions through the start of the weekend.

Temperatures will feel notably warmer with another rise in humidity by this weekend, however, as winds veer back out of the south and cold air remains locked up to the north.

It’s not until another area of low pressure spins up near the Gulf and Southeast coasts Sunday into Monday, helping to send a cold front our way. Along and ahead of this front will be the potential for some showers and downpours Sunday into Monday — most likely timing looks to be Sunday night into Monday morning for any rain as of now.

Then behind the front will be a potential drop in temperatures. The models have been inconsistent on how much cooling will occur but at this time widespread lows in the low to mid 60s are currently forecast for mid next week while highs top off to near to slightly below normal levels into the upper 70s.