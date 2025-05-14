Following much-needed rainfall early week across South Florida, high pressure is building back in across Florida, giving way to a sunny and dry weather stretch.

Higher up above in the atmosphere, there will also be a strong, mid-level high building in from the Gulf, known as a heat dome, which will unleash hotter temperatures and toastier times in the days ahead.

By this weekend, high temperatures are forecast to hover into the low 90s with feels-like temperatures near 100F due to the high humidity.

Miami and Fort Lauderdale have yet to record a high temperature in the 90s so far this year, which is about a month behind schedule.

In the meantime, expect plenty of sunshine this Wednesday paired with a 0% rain chance and lower humidity, which will only last for today.

Highs will reach the upper 80s for most locations but some inland spots will likely hit the low 90s.

With the aforementioned high parked in control the rest of this week, this weekend and into at least early next week, that will keep skies generally sunny and conditions dry.

Little to no rainfall is forecast these next 7 days despite Thursday being the official start to South Florida’s rainy season.