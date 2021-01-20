Dry and pleasant pattern will remain in place courtesy of high pressure anchored over the Southeast United States. Winds will remain out of the the Northeast to East continuing to moderate temperatures gradually back to near seasonable values and slightly above average this upcoming weekend. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70’s across South Florida, with overnight lows in the 50’s inland to low 60’s along coastal communities.

A weak cold front is forecast to reach Florida over the weekend, bringing a little moisture into the air. The wind direction will switch out of the South ahead of the front, so we are hoping that with the daytime heat to see a few showers. However, most models are showing dry conditions. High temperatures will be hitting the low 80’s, especially inland.

Another area of high pressure builds after the front crosses through on Monday to provide more stable and quiet weather through next week.

SUNNY & WARMER DAYS AHEAD: The rest of the week will remain nice & sunny with calm weather conditions and warmer temps each day. Enjoy! #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/EvEZQkRIyg — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) January 20, 2021

NO RAIN is expected for the rest of the week! Enjoy plentiful sunshine and a calm weather pattern as high pressure dominates. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/wRXXfU4k78 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) January 20, 2021

TRENDING WARMER: After mild temps today and tomorrow, we will quickly warm to above normal temps for the rest of the week and into the start of next week. A front on Sunday will briefly maintain temps in the upper-70's before warming to the 80's on Monday. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/piplDC3UG5 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) January 20, 2021

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7