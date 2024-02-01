It sure has been a beautiful, winter week across South Florida featuring cool mornings and mild afternoons along with more sunshine. This pattern will continue to hold through Saturday, although temperatures won’t be a chilly.

Looking ahead during this new month of February overall, it is forecast to feature near-normal temperatures and above average rainfall, according to the Climate Prediction Center.

This morning it was chilly with the coolest temperature recorded being 46F at Redland. Many other areas woke up in the 50s once again.

Highs this afternoon will then be a degree or two warmer at most locations, reaching the mid 70s. That will be paired with a gradual increase in clouds and dry conditions.

These added clouds should keep temperatures milder tonight and closer to normal in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Expect mostly cloudy skies Friday morning followed by a return to the sunshine Friday afternoon and continuing into the first half of the weekend.

Saturday will definitely be the nicer half of the weekend because on Sunday rain will become likely along with the chance for storms as a large, lurking low complex moves across Florida from the west.

This will lead to a round of rain on Sunday, then keeping it damp with showers and clouds around throughout the day Monday.

Then by Tuesday, a cold front should sweep through, leading to drier, cooler and windy conditions. Lows by mid next week should return to the 50s and highs near 70F.