Following a weak front that crossed through Tuesday with very few in the way of showers, quite nice conditions are now building in which will last for the remainder of this week.

Temperatures will be mild and slightly below average, humidity will be rather low and conditions stay mostly dry these next few days as high pressure regains control of the pattern.

For our Wednesday, expect sunshine and some periods of cloudiness courtesy of a stronger, onshore breeze. High temperatures for many locations will only manage to reach the low 80s.

Going forward, we’ll start to see some changes as the first weekend of May begins. That includes warmer temperatures, higher humidity and even higher rain chances will arise.

Winds will take on more of a southerly component by the weekend, drawing high temperatures up and into the mid 80s, but it will feel a bit warmer due to the humidity. Winds should also turn a bit lighter, too.

As this happens, a weak front will approach well to our north and west. This will help draw up some moisture from our south and will therefore cause chances for rain to rise, marking the start of an unsettled weather pattern.

A few showers will be possible starting Saturday but it’s not until Sunday and Monday when scattered showers and storms are expected.

This is in advance of rainy season, which begins May 15 and is when we typically start to experience those daily showers and storms and receive more rainfall.