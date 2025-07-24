Following times of rain and storms since Tuesday evening, a drier and quieter weather pattern is about to begin. This Thursday will act as more of a transition day because moisture will linger for some additional showers at times.

The culprit is an upper level low that continues to move farther away from South Florida, tracking west across the Gulf. Moisture levels will remain elevated this morning, so isolated to scattered, passing showers and storms will be possible.

It’s not until this afternoon when drier air, some Saharan dust and a building breeze usher in drier conditions and more sunshine.

It will be a hot day, however, with highs in the low 90s and peak feels-like temperatures in the low to mid 100s.

Going forward, it will be all about the heat, sunshine and mostly dry conditions. High pressure in all levels of the atmosphere will be building in nearby, providing us with these nice conditions.

So starting on Friday and persisting into the weekend and even early next week, expect to see lots of sunshine and just the occasional spotty shower.

It will be breezy on Friday before winds gradually decrease over the course of the weekend.

As far as temperatures are concerned, it will be in the low 90s Friday and eventually the mid 90s by early next week. Feels-like temperatures over the weekend will be hot but not extreme into the low to mid 100s. It should feel a bit hotter next week, however.

Tropical update

An elongated area of low pressure near the northern Gulf coast will continue to track west, moving onshore across the northwestern Gulf coast states by this weekend. Thankfully, it only has a low, 10% chance of developing.