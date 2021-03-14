Drier & Warmer Times Ahead!

Happy Sunday, South Florida!

Good morning, South Florida! We lost an hour of sleep last night, but this view definitely makes up for that! Enjoy the sunshine. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/sFJZX1wpw4 — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) March 14, 2021

It was another beautiful start this morning with sunny skies and mild temps. If you’re feeling the hour of sleep that we lost, at least you can enjoy the weather!

DAY PLANNER: It'll be another beautiful day across South Florida! Temps will be a couple of degrees warmer than yesterday with sunny skies. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/iqi6P86RPf — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) March 14, 2021

You day planner calls for another dry day with lots of sunshine and temps a couple of degrees warmer than yesterday. Overall, a calm day!

DRY & WARM: The next few days will remain dry and warm with lots of sunshine! #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/HQuM7y7O8G — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) March 14, 2021

We will stay dry and warm through midweek as high pressure takes over our weather pattern and blocks any fronts from moving into SoFlo.

WARMING UP! Temps will be rising as we head into next week. Expect hot temperatures towards the end of the work week, possibly nearing records on Thursday. A cold front Friday will cool us off and bring us back to normal temperatures. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/2QGaV5RxZu — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) March 14, 2021

We will stay around 83 degrees into Tuesday before warming up even more into Thursday. We could be nearing records on Thursday before a cold front moves in on Friday. This front won’t bring us chilly temps, but we will enjoy more mild temps for the first day of Spring.

DRY TIMES: Expect mainly sunny skies next week, except for on Friday when we could see some showers as a cold front moves through. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/VGJ37ieztN — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) March 14, 2021

Dry times will prevail through Wednesday, but as a cold front approaches by the end of the work week expect some showers, especially on Friday. After it clears, we will be back to dry conditions.

Have a great day, South Florida!