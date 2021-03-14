Drier & Warmer Times Ahead!

Happy Sunday, South Florida!

It was another beautiful start this morning with sunny skies and mild temps. If you’re feeling the hour of sleep that we lost, at least you can enjoy the weather!

You day planner calls for another dry day with lots of sunshine and temps a couple of degrees warmer than yesterday. Overall, a calm day!

We will stay dry and warm through midweek as high pressure takes over our weather pattern and blocks any fronts from moving into SoFlo.

We will stay around 83 degrees into Tuesday before warming up even more into Thursday. We could be nearing records on Thursday before a cold front moves in on Friday. This front won’t bring us chilly temps, but we will enjoy more mild temps for the first day of Spring.

Dry times will prevail through Wednesday, but as a cold front approaches by the end of the work week expect some showers, especially on Friday. After it clears, we will be back to dry conditions.

Have a great day, South Florida!

 

 

 

