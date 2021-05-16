Drier Today Before Wetter Times Next Week

Happy Sunday, South Florida!

It was a beautiful start to our morning across South Florida, but expect in and out clouds throughout the day.

Today, expect another mild and breezy day. Things will be drier with just an isolated shower chance. Enjoy!

Today & tomorrow, expect mainly dry conditions with just a spotty shower chance. As we head into midweek, moisture increases, leaving us with possibly wetter conditions. Typical rain chances stick around for the end of the week.

Temperatures will run slightly below average into next week!

Have a great day, South Florida!

