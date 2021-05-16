Drier Today Before Wetter Times Next Week

Happy Sunday, South Florida!
CLOUDS AROUND: It's a beautiful start to our morning across South Florida, but expect in and out clouds throughout the day. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/IKsVnhjIxZ
— 7 Weather (@7Weather) May 16, 2021
DAY PLANNER: Good Sunday morning, South Florida! Today, expect another mild and breezy day. Things will be drier with just an isolated shower chance. Enjoy! #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/7ojsUjpafS
— 7 Weather (@7Weather) May 16, 2021
BECOMING WETTER? Today & tomorrow, expect mainly dry conditions with just a spotty shower chance. As we head into midweek, moisture increases, leaving us with possibly wetter conditions. Typical rain chances stick around for the end of the week. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/XOYMA30qAM
— 7 Weather (@7Weather) May 16, 2021
MILD DAYS AHEAD: Temperatures will run slightly below average into next week! #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/niZPRnKFKs
— 7 Weather (@7Weather) May 16, 2021
Have a great day, South Florida!