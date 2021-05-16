Drier Today Before Wetter Times Next Week

Happy Sunday, South Florida!

CLOUDS AROUND: It's a beautiful start to our morning across South Florida, but expect in and out clouds throughout the day. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/IKsVnhjIxZ — 7 Weather (@7Weather) May 16, 2021

It was a beautiful start to our morning across South Florida, but expect in and out clouds throughout the day.

DAY PLANNER: Good Sunday morning, South Florida! Today, expect another mild and breezy day. Things will be drier with just an isolated shower chance. Enjoy! #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/7ojsUjpafS — 7 Weather (@7Weather) May 16, 2021

Today, expect another mild and breezy day. Things will be drier with just an isolated shower chance. Enjoy!

BECOMING WETTER? Today & tomorrow, expect mainly dry conditions with just a spotty shower chance. As we head into midweek, moisture increases, leaving us with possibly wetter conditions. Typical rain chances stick around for the end of the week. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/XOYMA30qAM — 7 Weather (@7Weather) May 16, 2021

Today & tomorrow, expect mainly dry conditions with just a spotty shower chance. As we head into midweek, moisture increases, leaving us with possibly wetter conditions. Typical rain chances stick around for the end of the week.

MILD DAYS AHEAD: Temperatures will run slightly below average into next week! #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/niZPRnKFKs — 7 Weather (@7Weather) May 16, 2021

Temperatures will run slightly below average into next week!

Have a great day, South Florida!