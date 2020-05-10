DRIER TO START THE WEEK

Hoping everyone was able to enjoy Mom’s special day today despite the soggy conditions. A surge of moisture spread across our area, increasing rain and thunderstorm chances since late Saturday night. This left a cloudy and rather wet Mother’s Day in South Florida. But the good news is that the worst of it has now pushed offshore.
Rainfall totals fluctuated model run to model run last few days. The reason?….it all depended on where that “plume of moisture” set up shop. As we saw throughout the last 12 hours, the majority of it sat offshore so the heaviest of the rain actually fell across the Florida Keys. The middle Keys, in particular, saw the most rain. Marathon not only shattered the old record rainfall but quadrupled the old record, receiving 2.68″ of rain so far!
As mentioned above, the heaviest of the rain has now pushed offshore. And while showers are still expected to continue on and off tonight, it should begin to taper off overnight tonight unto early Monday. A few showers will be possible to start the week before a front wipes away all of that moisture late Monday. That means South Florida will finally see improving and drying conditions as we head into Tuesday. But unfortunately the “drier weather pattern” will be short-lived as models are hinting at another disturbance possible bringing rain back into the forecast by the end of the week.
Temperatures will continue to fluctuate next few days due to change in cloud cover and rain chances. A few fronts will approach and push through South Florida but no significant cooldowns are expected. Humidity levels could drop by the middle of the week but with much of the week looking wet, humidity levels will quickly ramp right up once again. Not only that, cloud cover by the end of the week, breezy to windy conditions and showers could also help keep our afternoon high temperatures near or slightly below average through much of the upcoming week.