South Florida it was very wet especially with a tropical wave on Saturday, but the overall pattern is drier to start the week. High pressure in the Western Atlantic Ocean will be our main weather player through midweek. This means a typical Summer pattern will be present, so look for overnight/morning passing showers and sea breeze driven storms favoring inland locations. By the end of the week, we will be wave watching once again. If models are right, we will have higher rain chance starting Friday.

Today in the Tropics: All is quiet for now.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7