Happy Monday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a great weekend, despite the wetter weather South Florida experienced. After days of pleasant conditions, heavy downpours returned to the forecast on Sunday and it was nonstop for some areas across South Florida. And even though we only woke up to mostly dry conditions this morning, the moment you stepped outside you could feel the high humidity still in place. Unfortunately it looks like it is here to stay for the foreseeable future.

A weak front will be stalling nearby and even though the wind direction remains off the water, rain chances will be much lower than yesterday. That’s not to say we are expecting a completely dry day. It just won’t be as wet today as what we saw yesterday. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 80s (to near 90 across some inland areas) and some of our coastal locations will still enjoy a nice beach breeze. Worth noting is that our tide levels are still running higher than normal due to King Tides, which means that the minor saltwater flooding will remain a concern for coastal low-lying areas, especially during high tide.

The first half of the work week shows no major change across South Florida. Scattered to isolated showers will be possible through at least the middle of the work week while humidity levels remain high and afternoon high temperatures region to the mid to upper 80s. After all, South Florida will remain on the side of a stalled front. The weak front will eventually fizzle out and this will allow for another front to move into our area. This will cause a wind shift out of the South then Southwest, which will help pump in more tropical moisture into South Florida. And as the front gets closer Thursday and Friday, this will enhance our chances for rain and thunderstorms once again. Some of the thunderstorms could even be on the stronger/severe side. Good news is that it won’t all be in vain. Models are suggesting that this front may actually clear all of South Florida and if it does, we could be looking at a very pleasant weekend with comfortable temperatures and much lower humidity.

Have a wonderful day!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

