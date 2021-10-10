A Fall Front will slowly fall apart over South Florida on Sunday. It’s attached to an area of low pressure offshore. While sunshine will be more abundant, there will be just enough lingering moisture that could help develop some scattered storms.

The low, could stay nearby through Monday, adding some instability that should help produce a few storms. On Tuesday, we start a dry spell that is forecast to last through next weekend. Can’t rule out a stray shower but in general we start to gradually transition to dry season. The rainy season ends October 15th.