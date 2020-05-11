Drier Start… Wet Finish?

A front should take away all the clouds and rain we experienced over the weekend. Most of the activity will diminish this afternoon as high pressure builds in from the North. This area of high pressure will bring mostly quiet weather along lower humidity from Monday night through Tuesday. However, winds are set to increase on the breezy side with high pressure off the North Carolina coast and front to the South. Temperature wise, we will also warm up into the low to mid 80’s by the afternoon.

CLOUDY START with a few showers around. Most happening across the #FloridaKeys. Front pushes through and it will be drier by the afternoon. Some sunshine finally returns. Warmer temperatures in the low 80's. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/GJ9vKQzj2y — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 11, 2020

As mostly dry conditions will linger Tuesday night, enough moisture will be close enough to our South with the front situated across the Florida Straits. Winds are expected to transition out of the East on Wednesday, which will allow moisture brewing in the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea with the front to creep back into the region.

Wednesday looks dry for the most part… except across Southern Mainland Monroe and Miami-Dade, but definitely look for clouds, shower and storm chances to increase late week.

There could be enough moisture leaving a shower chance through the upcoming weekend.

Rainy season officially starts May 15th (Friday)!

Rain chances going down and then up. Rainy season is around the corner. Officially starts May 15th. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/gYVKAz9ic0 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 11, 2020

Stay safe, healthy and informed with 7 News!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7