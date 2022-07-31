Happy Sunday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a nice start to the weekend. After torrential downpours across the Florida Keys on Saturday, the disturbance that produced the rain continued to move farther away from the Florida Keys and allowed an improvement during the afternoon. Drier air then began to move into our area and it brought a world of a difference to South Florida this morning as we only woke up to a few isolated showers and plenty of Sun.

As the disturbance continues to move away, dry air will begin to move into South Florida today. This will help keep our rain chances on the lower end, however, a few showers may still be possible especially through the first half of the day. Afternoon high temperatures will once again reach the lower 90s still under breezy conditions. And speaking of breezy conditions, due to a strong onshore flow (wind off the water), the risk of rip currents will remain elevated across area beaches once again today. Be sure to swim with caution if getting into the water.

Looking ahead to next week, the trend of up and down rain chances continues. Another layer of Saharan dust looks to reach South Florida sometime through the first half of the work week, which will keep our rain chance at a minimum once again , however, there will still be a chance for showers each day. As the dust moves out and a disturbance moves closer to us by the end of the week, rain chances across our area will gradually increase once again. So don’t put the umbrellas away for too long because we will be needing them on and off throughout the next week or so. In the meantime, let’s enjoy the nice conditions today!

Have a great day!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

