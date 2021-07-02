Happy Friday, South Florida!

Hopefully the weather hasn’t put a complete damper on your work week. The soggy stretch that we have been seeing will finally come to a brief end for the upcoming holiday weekend. We ended our work week with showers & thunderstorms pushing through South Florida as these soggy and stormy conditions have been in our forecast for at least the last week or so. South Florida is finally ready for a break!



First and foremost, our weather for the holiday weekend will not be impacted by Hurricane Elsa. We will continue to see some changes, though, as Saturday will start off on the steamy and mostly dry side with a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms returning to the forecast (nothing nearly as wet as we have been seeing!). A similar set up as expected on Fourth of July Sunday with temperatures back into the 90s and a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible.

As we head into early next week, all eyes will be on the tropics as Hurricane Elsa approaches South Florida. The track and the intensity of Elsa as we head into early next week is still quite uncertain due to its possible land interaction with Cuba so all of South Florida will have to keep a close eye on the progress of the storm through the upcoming holiday weekend. The latest forecast cone as of Friday evening shifted a bit more West taking a sliver of Miami Dade and Broward county out of the forecast cone. But that could very well change as we head into the upcoming weekend so we have to keep up with the very latest. Tropical storm conditions will be possible across South Florida as early as Monday morning.

Have a safe holiday weekend!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

