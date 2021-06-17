South Florida dries out for the next few days, bottoming out on Saturday with only a 20% chance. Average probabilities for much of next week. The only thing that could throw a monkey wrench into our forecast is if any moisture is flung out of the tropical system in the Gulf. We’ll monitor.

For the moment, the models call for Saharan Dust to keep us mostly dry for the next 48 hours. Can’t completely rule out a shower, but our rain chances should remain low. Saturday promises to be hot & hazy.

TROPICS

Potential Storm #3 is heading north and should make landfall somewhere over Coastal Louisiana on Saturday. As of this writing, most of the clouds and rain were on the East side of the system. We’ll keep an eye to see if any of that tries to sneak in under the Saharan Dust.