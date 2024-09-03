Happy Tuesday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a great weekend. South Florida has been stuck in a ‘rinse and repeat’ kind of pattern with daily rain chances on the higher end since late last week. And through the holiday weekend, South Florida dealt with on-and-off downpours and, at times a few thunderstorms, push through the area. This morning South Florida saw a few showers and thunderstorms lift from south to north. And then it lifted out of the area, it looked like it started all over again. Many South Florida spots woke up to flashes of lightning and rumbles of thunder!

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms remain in the forecast once again today as there will still be plenty of moisture available for rain across the region. At times, our East to Southeast breeze will be on the stronger side. So breezy at times and very humid with the occasional shower or storm through the early parts of the afternoon. After temperatures were rain cooled into the 70s this morning, our afternoon high temperatures will reach into the lower 90s today. Showers & storms should clear up by middle to late afternoon as most activity pushes inland.

Looking ahead, there are some changes to the forecast for South Florida. A thin layer of Saharan dust will reach South Florida by midweek and that should help lower our rain chances. A few isolated showers will still be possible. Then it looks like tropical moisture moves out of the region and allows drier air to move in late week. This will bring our rain and thunderstorm chances down to spotty or isolated by the end of the week! Best news is that this slightly drier air may even stick around into the start of the weekend. After seeing soggy and stormy conditions for the last 2 weekends, South Florida will be happy to see a break from the rain.

As we take a quick look at the Tropics, we are currently watching two different areas for possible development. A tropical wave in the Eastern Caribbean has been fighting to get organized but conditions have not been favorable for any development to occur. This is the area we have been watching since early last week! However, late this week or this weekend it could be come a tropical depression once it moves into the Western Caribbean and near the Yucatan Peninsula. Another tropical wave in the far eastern tropical Atlantic is producing showers & gusty winds near the Cape Verde Islands. This wave will be moving into conditions more favorable for development and a tropical depression could form in the next few days as it moves W/NW. Neither system poses any threat to South Florida.

Have a great day!

Erika Delgado / Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

