Drier days in South Florida, Plus Tracking Zeta

A front around the desert southwest and southern Plains will produce wintry weather. Lot of snow and ice expected to produce travel headaches. Zeta remnants will merge with this system late week.

OCTOBER SNOW: Numerous winter storm & ice warnings have been issued for parts of the Southwest and Southern Plains due to a winter storm. Several inches of snow and ice accumulations are expected cause travel delays, downed tree limbs and power outages. pic.twitter.com/2XTUFcQBtl — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 27, 2020

Eventually the tail-end of this front will bring some spooky showers for Halloween across South Florida, but not a washout. Therefore, enjoy the drier days ahead!

Expect the rest of the work week to be dry with lots of sunshine as Zeta soaks up all the moisture in the Gulf of Mexico. Spotty rain chances return this weekend as a front approaches. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/yOK6e412r0 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 27, 2020

Tracking Zeta

There is no change to the track forecast reasoning. Zeta will move into the Gulf of Mexico later today where it will gain hurricane status once again. It is traveling around the base of high press east of Florida. By tonight, a cold front will eject out of the southwestern United States that will cause Zeta to turn northward, and then north-northeast on Wednesday and Thursday. Landfall will take place around Louisiana. This would make it the 5th strike for Louisiana this season.

Storm surge and hurricane warnings are up for portions of the northern Gulf coast.

Storm Surge and Hurricane Warnings issued for the Northern Gulf coast. #Zeta forecast to make landfall across Louisiana on Wednesday. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/cHZ7tu6dEH — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 27, 2020

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7