Following a very rainy and ugly weather week across South Florida, we sure deserve a break!

Some welcome rain relief is in the cards on this Father’s Day Sunday. Besides a spotty shower developing, especially inland this afternoon, rain chances will be much lower at only a 20% chance.

Unfortunately, Mother Nature won’t deliver on the sunshine just yet. Clouds remain stubborn but some breaks of blue could still make an appearance late in the day this Sunday.

A little more sunshine should return Monday and then even more sunshine for the middle of this new week while high temperatures hold steady at slightly below average levels in the upper 80s.

The early to mid week time frame — Monday through Wednesday — will feature breezy and at times windy conditions with a stronger wind off the water out of the east/northeast.

This wind will originally draw in some drier air on Monday with just a few spotty and speedy showers possible. Then isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will become possible Tuesday and Wednesday, especially during the morning hours. Rainfall totals do not look to be impressive at all, thankfully.

Then for the second half of the week, our attention shifts to a potential tropical system that could develop over the southwestern Atlantic Ocean. The evolution of this disturbance will determine the outcome of our weather. Currently, we’re expecting a little uptick in shower and storm activity but the forecast doesn’t look too wet and storms not too widespread.

The National Hurricane Center gives this future area of low pressure a 30% chance at developing into a tropical depression or storm this week as it tracks generally west toward the Bahamas, Florida and the Southeast U.S. coast.

The European and American models are currently in disagreement with the outcome of this system but both take the entity toward the US around the Thursday time frame.

In the meantime, a future area of low pressure is also forecast to develop over the southwest Gulf of Mexico this week, set to bring heavy rain to parts of Mexico and Texas. This potential system has a 60% chance of development.