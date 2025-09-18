The bout of soggy and dreary weather is coming to an end but not before dumping a lot of rain on Thursday, especially across the lower Florida Keys, where over 5 inches fell in isolated locations.

This is on top of all the rain we’ve seen so far this month which has ended the drought across most of South Florida. There is a Moderate Drought that is still in progress for parts of Broward County but it’s definitely an improvement from the Severe to Extreme Drought that was widespread just a month ago.

In fact, Miami is off to its 3rd wettest September start with more than 14 inches of rainfall so far!

Going forward, Thursday night will solely feature an isolated shower or storm chance. Otherwise, skies will gradually clear while a northerly wind drops low temperatures into the mid to upper 70s.

On Friday, it will be a much nicer day as the stalled front that’s been on top of us sinks to our south, therefore allowing for drier air to flow in.

Expect more in the way of sunshine Friday with lots of dry time. It won’t be completely dry but notably nicer. There will only be the risk for some late-day scattered showers and storms.

More of the same can be expected for the weekend with sunshine and the occasional shower or storm chance. Saturday is more likely to be drier than Sunday but both days won’t be characterized as rainy days.

Rain chances this weekend will be at a 30-40% chance while temperatures top off at around 90F.

Moisture levels will eventually rise once again by the start of next week, leading to a return of scattered to potentially numerous showers and storms, especially on Monday and Tuesday.

Tropical update

Tropical Storm Gabrielle continues to struggle to strengthen and organize further over the central Atlantic Ocean due to dry air and wind shear.

It remains forecast to intensify into a hurricane over the weekend, however, while passing near or east of Bermuda Sunday into Monday before completely curving out to sea. This will not be a US concern.

There is also an area to watch for possible tropical development. It’s a tropical wave near the coast of Africa with a low, 20% chance of forming within the next 7 days.