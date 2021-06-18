Drier air is gradually building in as high pressure along with Saharan Dust moves in from the Western Atlantic. The wind flow across South Florida will be back to a more Easterly direction today and through Saturday.

This will push best chance for showers and storms over the West coast, but with rain chances dropping into the 30-40% range in the afternoon.

As drier conditions set up shop and Saharan Dust lingers, afternoon temperatures forecast to climb back into the upper 80’s and low 90’s. Feels like temperatures will be in the low 100’s when you combine the high humidity, so during outdoor activities you should remain hydrated and avoid spending long periods of time being exposed to the heat.

Father’s day will remain rather dry for this time of year and very hot. However, the sea breeze could generate a few cooling showers in the afternoon. NWS will be monitoring temperature forecasts closely because we could be nearing Heat Advisory levels.

Potential Storm #3 could become Claudette by this afternoon and will continue to move Northward through the Gulf of Mexico this weekend and remain well West of our region. Once it makes landfall, leftover moisture with steering winds shifting out of the Southwest, will push the moisture across the Southeast United States. This is likely to increase our rain chances starting next Tuesday/Wednesday.

DRIER DAYS: Today & tomorrow, Saharan dust & high pressure will keep us dry, so no need for an umbrella! "Feels like" temps will be on the hot side with some clouds around. By Father's Day, typical rain chances return as moisture increases once again. pic.twitter.com/nPDeiohdMu — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 18, 2021

Today in the Tropics

The National Hurricane Center started issuing advisories on Potential Storm #3 as it will become a depression or storm very closely to making landfall. This gives them the opportunity to issue watches and warnings with plenty of time, so that the Gulf coast could prepare.

Based on the forecast track, Potential Storm #3 will develop into Tropical Storm Claudette this afternoon and make landfall in Louisiana on Saturday. Heavy rains to spread into the Gulf coast today. Models are indicating over a foot of rain possible between Louisiana and parts of the Florida Panhandle.

There is a Tropical Storm Warning in effect for Intracoastal City Louisiana to the Okaloosa/Walton County line. Also, Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Metropolitain New Orleans included in the warning.

5 A.M. POTENTIAL STORM #3 ADVISORY: With no increase in strength from the last advisory, #3 has now picked up speed and will likely make landfall as a tropical storm overnight in Louisiana. Heavy rain across portions of the Gulf Coast will begin later today. #7weather #tropicalwx pic.twitter.com/Ur8WM4anBq — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 18, 2021

Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7