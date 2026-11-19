(WSVN) - It’s been another nasty November week in South Florida, involving widespread flooding and record monthly rainfall in Fort Lauderdale, but relief is finally on the way.

Scattered downpours do remain a concern Thursday afternoon, however. As a result, areas of flooding will be possible. Then overnight, besides an isolated shower, most areas should be dry.

A developing low just off the east coast of South Florida will start to lift northward, allowing for drier air to filter in beginning Friday.

This will drive rain chances down to 20-40% for the rest of this week!

On both Friday and Saturday, expect sunshine and periods of cloudiness. Highs will be warmer given the offshore wind into the mid 80s.

Out of the two days, Saturday has a better potential for seeing some afternoon showers.

By Sunday into Monday, the weather will finally turn beautiful as rain chances drop to a 10-20% chance. That will be paired with sunshine and less humid air.

Unfortunately, in the lead-up to Thanksgiving, a new storm system is forecast to move toward the eastern US, bringing the potential for scattered showers and storms Tuesday into Wednesday.

At this time, the risk for flooding doesn’t look to be too elevated with this next system but it won’t take much additional rain for flooding to occur.

By Thanksgiving Day, that system is expected to have passed through. Therefore, the holiday is currently forecast to have nice weather!

Tropical update

An area of low pressure is forecast to develop soon while traveling north and near the east coast of Florida. It maintains a medium chance of forming into a tropical or subtropical system this weekend into early next week as it either travels toward northeastern Florida or remains offshore.

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