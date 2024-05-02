Disturbance has pushed away from the region and high pressure will now dominate on all levels with an easterly wind through the weekend. Drier air is filtering in the mid-levels and that should limit activity developing today and tomorrow. However. the sea breeze could manage to generate a few showers/storms, but they should stay away from the populated areas of Broward and Miami-Dade and favor Southwest Florida.

The long range pattern is showing no major changes to this pattern through early next week. Outside of a spotty shower on the breeze, it is looking great. Mid to late week should start to get steamier across South Florida.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7