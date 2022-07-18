High pressure building into South Florida from the Western Atlantic will create drier days ahead as Saharan Dust settles in the air from the East to Southeast. This should bring down rain chances significantly, but draw up the heat. Highs forecast in the low 90’s Tuesday through Thursday and feeling more like to the low to mid 100’s.

Outside of a spotty shower in the morning, it should be dry in the afternoons with only an isolated inland sea breeze driven storm. Rain chance won’t go up until the weekend.

New work ahead with changes to our weather pattern. Here is Meteorologist @Jackson_Dill with a preview. @wsvn #FLwx pic.twitter.com/er7vakfcMh — 7 Weather (@7Weather) July 18, 2022

Have a great day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7