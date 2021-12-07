High pressure regains control today, though an onshore flow will keep some moisture around. However, today it will be more isolated across South Florida as the air begins to dry out.

By Wednesday, a front stalls well North of the area. Otherwise, a mostly quiet and dry day will be in store, with dense fog once again possible. The front lifts back as it fizzles dragging in more warmth on Thursday. Record high temperatures possible. Only a slight chance of an isolated shower on the breeze exists along coastal areas.

Temperatures remain unseasonably warm and humid through most of the week. Low temperatures in some areas may run as high as 12 degrees above normal for this time of year.

A sharper drop in temperatures may be possible this weekend, pending the development of a potential stronger cold front for Sunday.

