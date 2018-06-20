Local Forecast: Dry air is filtering in from the north, so look for lower rain chances. It will remain sunny along the coast with spotty storms inland. By tomorrow, winds will veer out of the west-southwest and that will steer inland storms toward the coastal communities. It will definitely be hotter and stormy by the afternoon for the first day of Summer.

Drier day is expected today before the rain chances go back up. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/JDMq6vLlPi — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 20, 2018

Tropical Update: We have several Westward moving tropical waves in the Atlantic Basin, but they are not showing signs of organization.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7