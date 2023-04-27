Yesterday we saw some strong storms in the afternoon and late evening that triggered a round of trouble and we are likely to catch a break today. However, it won’t be totally dry. There is a small chance of seeing an isolated shower or storm and the activity that develops could produce heavy rain, frequent dangerous lightning and small-sized hail.

By Friday, winds turn from the Southeast to the Southwest as a weak front moves into Northern Florida. This will set the stage for steamy conditions to be felt all across South Florida through the weekend with high temperatures in the upper 80’s to low 90’s. Also, moisture level creep up as well Friday, so a chance of scattered showers and storms possible bother morning and afternoon.

Over the weekend, weak front moves in increasing winds and storminess across the region. Once the front cross through in the evening, it should be drier and less humid on Monday. Temperatures forecast to remain warm with lows in the upper 60’s to low 70’s and highs in the upper 80’s, but we will take the less humid air any day!

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7