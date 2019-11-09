Drier & Calmer Tonight, Cool & Sunny Tomorrow

Good Saturday Evening South Florida!

Temperatures remained in the 70’s this afternoon after a cold front brought us a temperature drop. Overnight, expect calmer winds and less rain. Fall-like temperatures stick around into tomorrow.

SOUTH FLORIDA COOLDOWN: Temperatures remained in the 70s this afternoon after a cold front brought us a temperature drop. Overnight, expect calmer winds and less rain. Fall-like temperatures stick around into tomorrow. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/gIe1t1GZyn — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) November 10, 2019

Lower temperatures were felt across the state today as a cold front came through. To the north, the Florida Panhandle is ending their night in the 40’s and 50’s, meanwhile we have the 70’s across South Florida.

Lower temperatures were felt across the state today as a cold front came through. To the north, the Florida Panhandle is ending their night in the 40's and 50's, meanwhile we have the 70's across South Florida. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/m1Oj1vH5Ts — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) November 10, 2019

Tomorrow will be a beautiful sunny day in South Florida with Fall-like temperatures. It will also be less humid with some afternoon breezes.

Tomorrow will be a beautiful sunny day in South Florida with Fall-like temperatures. It will also be less humid with some afternoon breezes. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/XFHuHoiGiz — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) November 10, 2019

Mostly sunny conditions will prevail into Tuesday. Another cold front is forecast to move into South Florida next week, bringing another shot of cooler air and round of showers.

In the tropics, all is quiet.

Have a great night South Florida!