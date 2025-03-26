Happy Wednesday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone has had a nice week so far despite the rain and the thunderstorms that pushed through South Florida yesterday. Many areas of South Florida continue to be under severe drought conditions which means yesterday‘s rain and storm event was a welcomed one for many. A disturbance in the Gulf pushed through Florida yesterday triggering heavy rain and strong to severe thunderstorms across South Florida in the afternoon. And while it left for a messy afternoon commute for many, at least a good amount of rainfall fell over areas where just a few days ago, crews were battling brush fires. The cloud cover and moisture associated with that Gulf disturbance is now over the Atlantic and moving farther away from our area. That’s one improvement this morning. Also, it did not feel as muggy this morning thanks to a light Northwest wind with many areas in the 60s compared to yesterday morning’s 70s. For now, the rain has gone but there could be more on the way.

Today will be another warm one for South Florida as high temperatures once again reach the mid to lower 80s. A weak front will try to drift South across the state once again but looks like it will be a very weak one by the time it reaches South Florida. A few showers will once again be possible later this afternoon but worth mentioning is that rain and storm coverage today should not be as widespread as what we experienced yesterday. Because the above-mentioned disturbance is moving away with its associated moisture, South Florida will get to enjoy a bit more sunshine than what we saw yesterday afternoon yesterday.

Looking ahead, there will be more changes to the forecast for South Florida down the road. With that said, high pressure will build behind today’s weak front and cause a building Northeast breeze for the second half of the work week. This will bring in slightly drier air and cause temperatures to be a bit more comfortable and not as warm as earlier in the work week. High temperatures for the second half of the work week will remain in the lower 80s, which is typical. The end of the week promises windy conditions with very gusty winds lingering into the start of the weekend. Wind gusts could reach up to 30-35 mph on Friday and Saturday. And while conditions should be mostly dry for South Florida, a quick-moving isolated shower cannot be ruled for the start of the weekend. Better rain chances return for the latter part of the weekend before warming temperatures in the mid 80s return for the final days of March and the start of April.

Have a great day!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

