Following rain and thunderstorms on Monday, a drier weather pattern has now built in and will last through the rest of this week.

South Florida is situated on the drier side of an upper level low lurking near the Bahamas and Turks and Caicos. This will favor low rain chances through Friday, although an onshore, ocean breeze will still draw in a few isolated showers from time-to-time, especially during the morning hours.

That breeze will be stronger and more noticeable today and tomorrow with gusts up to 25 mph.

That will make for higher seas than we’ve seen, so boaters, including those taking part in Lobster Mini season, should exercise caution.

For our Wednesday, expect sunshine and that low rain chance with high temperatures in the low 90s and feels-like temperatures in the low to mid 100s.

Thursday will be a rather repeat performance of Wednesday, then a lighter breeze returns Friday.

Over the weekend, some minor changes take place as that weakening upper low slides to our south. This could help spark up a few additional showers or storms, but this weekend overall is forecast to remain relatively quiet and hot.

It’s not until early next week when high pressure, which has been in control to our north and east, shifts to our west, centering itself over the Gulf of Mexico. This will cause a change in our wind flow, ushering in more moisture and a better chance for seeing afternoon thunderstorms.

Lastly, the tropics remain quiet!