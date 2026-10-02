(WSVN) - The first weekend of October has arrived and we’re in for better weather compared to the soggy times earlier this weekend.

Now it won’t be as nice as the fall teaser of a weekend we most recently had considering it will be hot and humid, but at least we’re looking at brighter skies and low rain chances this weekend too.

For tonight, expect breezy conditions and a potential batch of scattered showers and storms blowing onshore.

That should come to an end by the start of our Saturday, with filtered sunshine and only an isolated shower or storm chance in the forecast. High temperatures will be around 90F and feels-like temperatures will reach the triple digits.

It will remain breezy, however, keeping that rip current risk high at our beaches both days this weekend.

Sunday is looking quite similar but with even more sunshine and therefore temperatures that will be a touch hotter.

Next week overall is looking hot too, especially early on when highs are forecast to remain in the low 90s. Temperatures should then rebound to the upper 80s later in the week given additional clouds and thunderstorms.

That’s the result of a series of fronts stalling across the “Sunshine State,” making the state seem more like the “Stormy State.”

These fronts will trap tropical moisture across the area, leading to the likelihood for daily rounds of rain and storms, especially mid to late next week. Given the wet grounds already in place from recent rain and the potential for more heavy rainfall, flooding will be a concern.

Tropical update

A small window remains for “former Fay” to potentially come back to life between now and Sunday southeast of Bermuda. The odds of redevelopment stand at only a 10% chance.

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