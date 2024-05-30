A pattern change is upon us across South Florida as we near the end of May and welcome June and hurricane season this weekend.

It’s all because of a weak, backdoor front that will swing in from the north and east, off from the Atlantic Ocean by Friday night.

This front will usher in nicer weather conditions just in time for the weekend with low rain chances, a good deal of sunshine and not as hot and humid air. The only downside is that winds will be rather strong, making for hazardous marine conditions.

We’ll start to notice some changes in advance of this front today as winds flop back off the water opposed to the west, land wind direction, which has been dominant the past couple days.

With the onshore wind back in action, that will focus most storms driven by the sea breeze off to our west. There will still be the chance for isolated showers and storms this afternoon and evening, but again the highest chances will be across inland and western portions of South Florida.

Otherwise, we’ll see mostly to partly sunny skies and high temperatures in the low to mid 90s, which could near records at Miami and Key West.

As mentioned before with this front, temperatures and humidity will turn lower. Expect highs over the weekend and into early next week to return to near-average levels in the upper 80s. You’ll also begin to notice relatively lower humidity levels arrive during the day Friday.

Besides spotty showers over the weekend, it will be generally dry until those chances should start to creep up again to normal values by the second half of next week.