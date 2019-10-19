DRIER AND BRIGHTER DAYS AHEAD

Today’s cloud cover was no joke! And even with all of the clouds, temperatures managed to be a degree warmer than average! And the moisture associated with Remnants of “Nestor” is now moving away. So that means drier air trying to move in for the latter part of the weekend!
That’s right,….I said Remnants of Nestor. As quickly as Nestor popped up on the radar, it raced across the Gulf of Mexico and continues to do so across the Southeastern United States. After Tropical Storm Nestor made landfall in St. Vincent, Florida on Saturday afternoon, it quickly weakened and became “Post Tropical Cyclone Nestor”, losing its tropical characteristics as we like to say in the Weather World. The National Hurricane Center issued the last advisory on Saturday 5pm. But even though we are now only monitoring the remnants of Nestor, it continues to produce gusty winds across the Southeast.
And even though remnants of Nestor are moving away, Florida is not 100% in the clear just yet. Although drier air has already begun to move in and while skies have begun to clear, South Florida could still see a few showers and thunderstorms overnight and early Sunday morning. And even though shower and storm chances will remain isolated, any storms that do pop up have the potential to be on the stronger side, with gusty winds being the main threat.
The latter part of the weekend looks to be an improvement than how it started. Although there is still a slight shower and storm chance, South Florida will enjoy much more in the way of sunshine (especially as compared to the day we had today!). And with all the sunshine in place and with a Southerly wind component, some spots across South Florida will be flirting with near record high temperatures on Sunday afternoon!
And it only gets better from there! The start of the work week looks to start off on a dry note with rain chances remaining at a minimum. But as always, all good things must come to an end and for us this time the dry weather will come to a close by the middle of the work week as our next front will quickly drift south across Florida. (Spoiler Alert: this one looks like it has the potential to actually clear us!)