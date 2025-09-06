This weekend is shaping up to be another wet one across South Florida. A stalled frontal boundary to the north combined with a surge in deep tropical moisture will send rain chances soaring across the area this weekend. The highest chances will be in the afternoon, where heavy downpours could lead to some flooding issues.

Saturday and Sunday look like a carbon copy from a forecast standpoint. The pesky stalled frontal boundary to our north will linger for at least the rest of this weekend. This will focus a surge of tropical moisture over the area, leading to higher storm chances each day. Both Saturday and Sunday will start off with steamy sun and a few spotty storms, especially just offshore and into the Keys. Steamy sun will send temps soaring to around 90 degrees, with the heat index near the triple digits. By the afternoon storms will explode along the sea-breeze dumping drenching downpours over the area. Heavy rain, gusty winds, and lightning are the main threats. Showers will linger into the early evening but will fizzle with that loss of daytime heating, and lots of clouds.

Looking ahead to next week, its the status quo around South Florida. Each day will feature a chance of scattered showers and storms. We don’t see much of a variation in chances so we think 60% coverage is a good bet through the end of next week. Otherwise, expect highs in the 90s and lows in the 70s.

TROPICAL UPDATE

The tropical wave in the central tropical Atlantic remains disorganized this morning. Dry air and wind shear have taken its toll, and models have backed off on this developing. The National Hurricane Center has dropped chances, and only calls for a medium chance of this becoming a depression. If this does develop, next name on the list is Gabrielle.

Otherwise, the tropics are quiet and we don’t see any potential issues for South Florida for the next seven days.