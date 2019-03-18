Drenching downpours

Monday didn’t evolve into much of a rainy day, but we did see a persistent gray and gloomy sky. Eventually, thickening clouds will bring plenty of rain across south Florida.

An old front remains stationary to our south. Meanwhile, moisture is lurking all around the region. On Tuesday, almost certainly our wettest day of the week, a low pressure disturbance will approach the region from the south and west.

The heaviest rain amounts are projected to be along the southeast coast as significant rain targets populated metro areas. Be prepared for slick roadways and slow-going, mainly throughout Tuesday. Additional bursts of rain (some “left-overs”) could also arrive into Wednesday morning.

So far in 2019, only Ft. Lauderdale has experienced a “very wet day”. Here’s a look at the most rainfall we’ve seen in a 24-hour period. Both Miami and Key West have yet to see over an inch of rain (in a day). That’s likely to change!

The weather map shows a “wet zone” stretching across south Florida and extending into the Bahamas. Of course, the main culprit for excessive rain amounts is the low pressure area that tracks over us, on Tuesday. Wednesday will be a transitional type day with showers tapering off. Then, on Thursday, much drier air is expected to slide our way. That will be courtesy of high pressure building down from the north.