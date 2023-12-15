We’re now onto Day 3 of the wet and windy weather across South Florida.

A front has been stalled across the Florida Straits, keeping moisture stuck across the region while a strong, northeast breeze taps into that moisture and is translating to passing showers.

The setup will remain fairly similar this Friday with rounds of rain persisting along with plenty of clouds. Rain chances should increase as the day progresses.

Wind gusts up to 45 mph remain forecast through Sunday morning, so a Wind Advisory is in effect for metro and coastal Miami-Dade and Broward Counties as a result.

In terms of rainfall, heavy rain remains a concern, especially on Saturday, as an area of low pressure develops over the Gulf of Mexico then tracks to our north across Florida.

A Flood Watch is in effect for the Florida Keys as a result with several inches of rainfall forecast. Isolated areas of flooding will also be a possibility across mainland South Florida.

On Saturday, this is when the worst of the weather should commence courtesy of that low pressure system with a widespread rain in the forecast, especially from the afternoon through overnight hours.

That’s when isolated strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible, including the risk for a tornado and strong winds.

Then on Sunday, our weather will finally take a turn as South Florida will go from wetter to better. A cold front attached to that low will swing through, ushering in drier conditions and more sunshine.

There will still be the chance for a few lingering showers and thunderstorms during the first couple daylight hours of Sunday, then rain chances will drop and the sunshine will come out.

Highs will be the warmest on Sunday, nearing 80F along with windy conditions persisting.

Then the cooling effects of this front will arrive starting Monday. Highs will drop to the low to mid 70s for much of next week. Low temperatures are forecast to be the coolest Tuesday morning with widespread readings in the low to mid 70s!

Along with the cooler weather will be drier weather all of next week along with sunshine!