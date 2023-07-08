It sure has been a hot streak of heat the past few days and more of the same is ahead this weekend with highs continuing to hover into the mid 90s at most locations.

Heat Advisories are in effect for South Florida again today for peak feels-like temperatures of up to 105-110F.

Record high temperatures may even be met once again in Miami and Marathon!

We’ll also continue with the liklihood of seeing scattered, afternoon showers and thunderstorms across the east coast metro Saturday afternoon. Rain chances will be at typical levels from a 50-60% chance. Before then, the morning is looking nice and mostly dry with a good deal of sunshine.

More heat with feels-like temperatures well into the triple digits will continue on our Sunday with fewer showers and storms as Saharan dust settled in across South Florida, especially for our southern locations. Not only does this dust lower rain chances but it can also lead to poor air quality.

While the first batch of dust will become less concentrated by the middle of next week, a second batch could reach South Florida by the end of next week. Therefore, rain chances do not look too impressive next week. Still, we’ll keep in the daily chance for seeing at least isolated showers or storms, mainly in the afternoons, given that it is the summertime and rainy season.

With plenty of sunshine and southerly winds, that will continue to drive high temperatures into the mid 90s each and everyday for the forseeable future.