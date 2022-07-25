High pressure will keep an east to southeast wind flow across the region helping moisture come in from the Bahamas associated with a disturbance high up in the sky. As the upper-level low moves in later today, it will increase showers and thunderstorm activity and coverage.

As the upper-level low pushes west through South Florida, it is likely going to be wetter on Tuesday.

Wednesday is transition day as high pressure builds back from the Western Atlantic Ocean, so a few showers possible. However, drier air and Saharan Dust begins to filter into the region. This should keep us hot, hazy and humid through Friday. Rain chances will be limited.

Scattered spotty showers are moving onshore and passing quickly across parts of Miami-Dade and Broward this morning. pic.twitter.com/gqTbeOMHzu — Jackson Dill (@Jackson_Dill) July 25, 2022

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7