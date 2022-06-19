Happy Father’s Day, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone was able to enjoy the first half of the weekend as South Florida remained dry through almost the entire day. Plenty of sunshine and steamy temperatures is what sums up the start of our Father’s Day weekend but as we went into the late evening hours yesterday, showers and storms from Central Florida moved into our area. Not everyone got rain but some of us did. Thankfully this morning was quiet as we started off with mild temperatures and dry conditions. A few clouds lingered this morning – leftover moisture from last night’s rain.

Today is Father’s Day and unfortunately showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast. A weak front will stall to the north of our area while our wind pattern veers out of the South to Southwest. This will help usher in some moisture while the front helps to trap that moisture over South Florida. And while Dad’s special Day is not expected to be a COMPLETE washout, scattered thunderstorms will be a part of our afternoon and some of the storms could be on the stronger side. The best chance for showers and storms will be around lunch time and into the middle of the afternoon.

Looking ahead, the start of the work week remains unsettled at times as the above-mentioned weak front remains stalled to the north of our area. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible through the first half of the work before the front fizzles out and high pressure returns to the forecast. Drier days and steamy afternoon temperatures in the mid to low 90s will return through the second half of the work week. Feels-like temperatures during this time will reach into the 100s each afternoon. By the start of next weekend, moisture will return to the forecast and for now, it seems showers and thunderstorms will return to South Florida.

Wishing all the dads an extra special day!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.