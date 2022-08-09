Happy Tuesday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a great start to the week. Monday morning started off with showers and thunderstorms across South Florida but confined mostly across our mainland locations. An upper level disturbance that was crossing our state was causing this. This morning it was reversed. While our mainland locations saw a few showers to start, the showers and plenty of thunderstorms early this morning were focused across the Florida Keys. This is because there is now another upper level disturbance that will be crossing to the south of our state and will help trigger showers and thunderstorms throughout the day.

Today’s forecast will be a little bit tricky. As the above mentioned upper level disturbance crosses to the south of our area later today, we also have the leading edge of Saharan dust already moving into South Florida. This means that our weather pattern will be a battle between the moisture moving in and the dry air that’s already in place. Despite the dry air, South Florida could still see scattered showers and a few thunderstorms today. High temperatures will reach into lower 90s under hazy skies and conditions still breezy at times. Once the above mentioned disturbance moves away from South Florida, the large area of Saharan dust will take control of our weather pattern.

This should significantly lower our rain chances as we work our way into the middle of the work week. The driest 2 days of the week will be Wednesday and Thursday. Steamy temperatures in the mid to lower 90s will be possible during this time while feels-like temperatures reach the 100° mark. Showers and storms will return for the start of the weekend as our wind pattern veers out of the South and then the Southwest. Best timing for these storms will be in the afternoon.

