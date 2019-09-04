Down the road for Dorian

Hurricane Dorian is over the warm Gulf Stream current and that’s keeping it strong. As of 5 pm Wednesday, the intensity clicked slightly higher with maximum winds of 110 mph. The system is a high-end category 2 hurricane (and if it were to get to 111 mph, it would be a cat 3).

Here’s the most recent advisory (as of this writing).

As the week continues, Dorian will be directed to the north and northeast. Finally, steering winds are grabbing the system following a long period of being either slow or stalled.

The center of Dorian will stay offshore of the Georgia coastline (there’s a high confidence). However, South and North Carolina will face a “close call”.

The weather in south Florida will be drier than recent days, and also very hot. On Wednesday, many places saw temperatures soar into the mid 90’s and similar readings are expected for the late week.