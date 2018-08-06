Dose of Drier Days

Drier air has moved into South Florida and is expected to linger through at least Tuesday. As a result, we’ll see partly sunny skies with isolated showers and storms. Off of the ocean breeze, the heaviest activity would be inland by the afternoon and evening hours.

We could return to a more soggy setup by the latter half of the work week as a tropical wave over the eastern Caribbean Sea moves closer to South Florida. If the wave holds, we will see a better chance for storms by Thursday afternoon.

TROPICS

A non-tropical low in the open Atlantic is producing disorganized showers and storms. It has low chances for development over the next 5 days.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.