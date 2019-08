Hurricane Dorian recently intensified (again) over the warm waters in the Atlantic. It continues to spin closer to the northwest Bahamas.

At this time (late Friday) a Hurricane Warning has been issued for the northwest Bahamas (specific islands in red). Andros is under a Hurricane Watch. What about south Florida? Advisories are likely to be issued in the coming hours.

The latest Forecast cone shows Dorian tracking toward Florida as a major hurricane.